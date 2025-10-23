NHL News: Todd McLellan shares thoughts on Red Wings’ performance following loss to Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings looked to extend their winning streak to six games after a big victory over the Edmonton Oilers, but their momentum stalled against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. An early goal by JT Compher gave hope, but the Red Wings couldn’t hold the advantage.

Jason Zucker scored before leaving with an injury, while Josh Doan and Jack Quinn made it a three-point night for Buffalo. Detroit managed goals from Compher and Emmitt Finnie, but the 4-2 defeat left the team reeling.

After the game, head coach Todd McLellan shared his thoughts on the performance. “I didn’t think we got to our game real quick,” McLellan said according to NHL.com. “We’re short-handed 30 seconds into the game, get through that kill and all of a sudden we’re back in the box again.”

He added: “It’s hard to get into any type of rhythm. We somewhat wasted the first period. Based on that outcome, I didn’t think we were prepared for the pace that the game was played at, and a lot of times we’ve been dictating the pace.”

Did the Red Wings waste the first period against Buffalo?

Detroit struggled early, unable to generate dangerous opportunities against a rookie goaltender. Over half of the first period passed without a shot on goal, giving the Sabres control. Discipline issues compounded the challenge, with 10 minutes in penalties handing Buffalo multiple scoring chances.

Despite the loss, the Red Wings showed flashes of potential in the second period. Their resilience will be tested on Thursday as they hit the road to face Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders. How they respond could define the start of their season.

