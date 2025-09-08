NHL News: Yegor Chinakhov’s trade request reportedly spares Blue Jackets of Patrik Laine-like drama

It’s been a wild summer for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but disaster may have been averted. Following Yegor Chinakhov’s trade request, many believed chaos would erupt. However, it seems the NHL organization in Discovery City calmed the waters. Now, a report suggests there is no reason to panic about a similar situation to Patrik Laine’s exit brewing.

For starters, the buzz around Chinakhov isn’t as loud. It seems the Russian forward’s hurry to skip town has wavered. That’s not to say all is forgiven and he wants to stay in Columbus for the long run, but the Blue Jackets have weathered the storm.

On that note, Laine’s rushed exit from Columbus is reportedly not being replicated by Chinakhov and his camp. As it stands, the player and club are working towards making ends meet. In the NHL, trades can never truly be ruled out, but this one seems less likely now than it did back in July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This situation, aside from some comments by Chinakhov’s agent, has not reached a point of no return,” Aaron Portzline stated on The New York Times. “It certainly hasn’t become as acrimonious as some previous trade requests, like that of Pierre-Luc Dubois and, most recently, Patrik Laine.”

Yegor Chinakhov #59 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center.

Advertisement

Work to do

While there are positive signs, there are still some matters that need addressing in Columbus. Chinakhov (through his agent, Shumi Babaev) made his displeasure with head coach Dean Evason crystal clear. The trust and relationship between the two will take more work to be fully repaired.

Advertisement

see also NHL teams that have never won a Stanley Cup: Who’s still chasing history?

“If he stays, we’d have to sit down and make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell admitted to The Athletic. “Regardless of where he plays, he’s going to be a restricted free agent, and I know he wants to stay in North America and make an NHL salary.”

Advertisement

Not his place to discuss

Waddell went as far as to admit his latest interactions with Chinakhov have been limited to trading formalities in the hallway. No serious talks about the future have been held between the general manager and the 24-year-old winger. Whatever it’s to discuss, it will be done strictly with Babaev, and not the player himself.

Still, the Blue Jackets are pleased with what they are seeing from Chinakhov. “Him being here early is a very positive sign,” Waddell said about the forward, who was the first Russian on the roster to return from the Motherland to Arch City ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWill Columbus trade Chinakhov? Will Columbus trade Chinakhov? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

It seems Chinakhov can’t wait for the NHL season to get underway. Whether he’ll play with a chip on his shoulder to prove something to Evason and company, or simply use this as a chance to wipe the slate clean, remains to be seen. For now, Columbus is hopeful things will work out for the best.