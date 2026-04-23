NY Rangers accept holding on to Vincent Trocheck does more harm than good

As the 2025-26 NHL season came to a close for the New York Rangers, the trade talks around Vincent Trocheck have re-surfaced. Though under contract in New York for three more years, the Blueshirts are well aware they must move Trocheck while his market remains high. Thus, as soon as the Stanley Cup Playoffs come to an end, Trocheck may have to pack his bags.

The Rangers’ price for Trocheck has reportedly risen as trade talks around him heat up. With the 2026 free agency class set to be a rather shallow one, there may be no player gaining more traction than Trocheck. New York has great use for prospects and draft picks, so it all makes too much sense. Moreover, the longer the Blueshirts keep Trocheck in town, the more risk they will be running.

“The Rangers are going to be highly motivated to trade [Trocheck] this summer,” Vince Mercogliano stated on the Flying V podcast. “They know that this lingering into next season will not be a good thing for anyone and the longer they wait his value is likely only going to go down from there.”

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Why waiting does New York no good

Though strongly criticized and constantly called into question—oftentimes rightfully so—all signs suggest president and general manager Chris Drury did the right thing by holding on to Trocheck past the March 6 trade deadline in the 2025–26 NHL campaign.

Vincent Trocheck during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium

By doing so, the Rangers proved they wouldn’t simply trade Trocheck for the sake of making a move. New York held its ground and stood by its asking price. Nobody met it, so Trocheck remained a Blueshirt.

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If the Rangers were to start the 2026–27 NHL season with Trocheck on the roster, that would erase all the progress Drury and the front office made. Trocheck has nothing else to prove. Teams have seen enough of him to know his value. Playing him is more likely to depreciate it rather than cause it to skyrocket. Thus, the Blueshirts will make it their goal to trade Trocheck during the summer.

Trocheck may be No. 1 candidate in offseason

Things have changed—and will continue to change—to favor the Rangers heading into the offseason. The lack of bona fide options in free agency will lure clubs into the trade market, and there may not be a stronger chip out there than Trocheck. There are great players rumored to be traded, but Trocheck’s buzz is no fugazi.

New York really wants to trade him, he is open to change, and there is no full no-movement clause (NMC) throwing a wrench in the works. Trocheck’s modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) should present no trouble, as it gives New York dozens of teams to work with on a potential trade.

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Potential suitors for Trocheck

The most likely suitor will be a team coming off an early playoff exit and whose fans demand immediate action. Teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Minnesota Wild came really close to acquiring Trocheck during March’s deadline.

Vincent Trocheck at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After missing the playoffs for the 10th straight season, and as Steve Yzerman admitted the team “needs better players,” fans can expect Detroit to be back in the race for Trocheck—this time with a bigger wallet (the NHL’s salary cap will go up to $104 million in 2026–27) and even more urgency to build a winning team.

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The Canes and Wild could be in on Trocheck again, too, if they suffer crushing playoff eliminations yet again. With the opposite of buyers’ remorse, these three sides could all make a splash, and frankly, the suitors are limitless for Trocheck—aside from the vetoed teams on his list.

The psychology behind Trocheck’s trade buzz

Acquiring a seasoned centerman like Trocheck is the kind of move fans expect after such heartbreak, and the kind that gives executives breathing room to work with some peace and quiet before it’s October and the mayhem starts all over again. The NHL’s offseason is short—unless you miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With little time to work with and pressing fanbases stirring the pot behind the scenes, franchises can be rushed into crucial decisions.

New York has a lot to work on itself, but it could use this to its advantage and finally trade Trocheck without abandoning its own terms and demands. Fans in the Big Apple have been put on notice that the Blueshirts are retooling, and they know better than to expect immediate results.

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Other teams aren’t in such situations, and the Rangers may benefit by pulling off the trade that could make or break their reconstruction. For Drury, it’s the kind of move that could salvage his reputation in the City That Never Sleeps.