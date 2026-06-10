Why Cameroon will not be participating at the 2026 World Cup

Cameroon are one of the historic national teams absent from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format for the first time, but unfortunately some historic teams are not part of the tournament. Cameroon, after a defeat to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the African playoffs, saw their dream of competing in the United States, Mexico, and Canada come to an end.

The hopes of Marc Brys’ side were dealt a final blow in the closing stages of the match, as Chancel Mbemba scored the game’s only goal in the 90th minute. At that stage of the competition, the semifinals were being contested.

The Indomitable Lions, a national team with a rich history in this competition and a reputation for causing major upsets against some of the world’s giants, are one of the tournament’s most notable absences.

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Cameroon’s last World Cup appearance

Cameroon’s most recent Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup appearance ended in the group stage. Drawn into a challenging group alongside Switzerland, Serbia, and Brazil, the Indomitable Lions opened their campaign with a narrow 1–0 defeat to Switzerland before earning a thrilling 3–3 draw against Serbia.

Eder Militao of Brazil is challenged by Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon.

They concluded their tournament with a memorable 1–0 victory over Brazil, becoming the first African nation to defeat the South American powerhouse at a World Cup. Despite that historic result, Cameroon finished third in the group and fell short of advancing to the knockout rounds.

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Cameroon’s most memorable World Cup moments

Cameroon hold a legendary status in World Cup history, defined by a fearless spirit and a knack for delivering unforgettable tournament upsets. The Indomitable Lions first captured global attention at Spain 1982, exiting undefeated in the group stage after holding eventual champions Italy to a thrilling draw.

However, their defining masterpiece came at Italy 1990; in one of the greatest shocks in soccer history, a nine-man Cameroon side stunned Diego Maradona’s reigning champions, Argentina, with a 1-0 victory in the opening match. Driven by the ageless brilliance and iconic corner-flag dances of Roger Milla, they went on to dismantle Romania and push England to the absolute limit, becoming the first African nation ever to reach the World Cup quarterfinals and forever changing how the world viewed African soccer.

Claudio Caniggia of Argentina is shadowed by Benjamin Massing of Cameroon.

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African teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup

Africa will be powerfully represented at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by an elite group of nations that successfully navigated the grueling CAF qualifiers. Powerhouses such as Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Tunisia secured their spots alongside South Africa, Cape Verde and DR Congo, with all ten teams earning direct entry to the expanded global showpiece in North America.