The oldest NHL coaches in the 2025-26 season: The wisdom of the bench

Hockey benches across the NHL in 2025-26 are guided not only by fresh strategies but also by decades of lived experience. Some of the league’s oldest coaches remain sharp, carrying with them the lessons of eras that shaped the modern game.

Age has never been a barrier in the chase for wins. These veteran figures blend tradition with adaptation, proving that wisdom forged over years behind the bench can still outwit faster, younger minds across the ice.

What stands out isn’t just their longevity, but their resilience. Through rule changes, shifting rosters and evolving styles of play, these figures have remained steady presences—symbols of endurance in a league built on constant motion.

Marco Sturm | 46 years old

Marco Sturm (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

At 46, Marco Sturm is the youngest of this veteran group, but his appointment as the 30th head coach of the Boston Bruins in June 2025 carries historic weight: he is the first German-born bench boss in NHL history.

A former Boston Bruin as a player, he brings both familiarity with the franchise and fresh perspective from his years coaching in the Kings’ system and leading the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

His task in Boston is to bridge eras—respecting the team’s tradition while implementing new ideas to keep them competitive in a shifting league. For a proud organization, his hiring represents both continuity and change.

Mike Sullivan | 57 years old

Mike Sullivan (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Mike Sullivan, 57, begins his first season as head coach of the New York Rangers after a decade in Pittsburgh that produced two Stanley Cups and cemented his reputation as a master tactician. His hiring in May 2025 marked a significant move for the Rangers, who sought proven playoff pedigree to push an already talented roster over the top.

Known for balancing strategy with strong player management, he brings a blend of championship experience and no-nonsense accountability to Madison Square Garden. For the Rangers, his arrival signals urgency: the window to contend is open, and Sullivan is expected to make it count.

Paul Maurice | 58 years old

Paul Maurice (Source: Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

At 58, Paul Maurice has become a fixture of NHL longevity, and in Florida, he’s achieved what many thought impossible. Since taking over in 2022, he’s led the Panthers to three straight Stanley Cup Finals, delivering the franchise its first title in 2024 and repeating in 2025.

Known for his calm demeanor and ability to adapt, he has earned a reputation as a players’ coach who thrives under postseason pressure. With back-to-back championships under his belt, the expectations in Sunrise are sky-high, and he enters 2025-26 as not just one of the league’s elder statesmen, but also one of its most successful.

Lindy Ruff | 65 years old

Lindy Ruff (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Lindy Ruff, now 65, is back where it all began: Buffalo. Rehired in April 2024, he returns as one of the most recognizable figures in Sabres history, having first coached the team from 1997 to 2013. He has seen nearly every evolution of the NHL, guiding teams through eras defined by grit, speed, and now analytics.

After stops in Dallas and New Jersey, his second stint in Buffalo is about more than nostalgia—it’s about steadying a young, talented roster and reestablishing a winning identity. For a franchise craving relevance, his longevity and deep ties to the city make him both a safe and symbolic choice.

Joel Quenneville | 66 years old

Joel Quenneville in 2020. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At 66 years old, Joel Quenneville returns to the NHL behind the bench of the Anaheim Ducks, hired in May 2025 to provide veteran stability to a rebuilding roster. With three Stanley Cups from his Chicago years and the second-most wins in league history, his name is synonymous with coaching success.

Yet his comeback also carries the weight of controversy, as he resigned from Florida in 2021 amid the fallout of the Blackhawks investigation. For Anaheim, his experience represents both a bold bet on winning culture and a test of whether one of hockey’s most accomplished leaders can redefine his legacy.

