Red Wings make emergency roster decision involving Michael Postava after Cam Talbot injury

The Detroit Red Wings called up Michael Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins on an emergency basis Thursday after Cam Talbot suffered an injury. The 23-year-old goaltender will serve as a backup as the team prepares for back-to-back games this weekend.

Postava has been strong in the AHL this season, posting a 13-6 record with a 1.86 goals-against average in 21 games. He has allowed 16 goals over his last eight appearances and currently holds a .932 save percentage.

The Red Wings signed Postava as a UFA last summer after he helped Brno Kometa win the Czechia league championship, where he posted a .920 save percentage last season.

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Emergency goaltending plans for Detroit

While Sebastian Cossa is Detroit’s higher-ranked prospect, Postava has been sharper recently. The Red Wings face a road game against the Buffalo Sabres Friday and a home matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday.

Cam Talbot #39 of the Detroit Red Wings comes into the game. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The emergency call-up ensures the team has a qualified backup should any issues arise with the starting goaltender. These roster moves emphasize the importance of organizational depth as both teams navigate key games late in the season.

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