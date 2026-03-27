Penguins’ Dan Muse gives first update after Sidney Crosby leaves game vs Senators

Sidney Crosby left early in the second period with a lower-body injury during the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. The 38-year-old forward, who missed 11 games following the Olympics, left after just one shift in the second period with the game tied 1-1.

“Still got to get some updates. I got to talk to the medical staff some more. It’s lower body, but I don’t have any other updates for you now,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said about Crosby’s condition, according to NHL.com.

Crosby, who has recently taken responsibility for the Penguins’ defensive struggles, had earlier left the ice at the end of the first period after appearing to tangle up his left leg. He finished the game with one shot on goal in 6:39 of ice time.

Advertisement

Since returning from his injury, Crosby has been on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists) and leads Pittsburgh with 64 points (28 goals, 36 assists) in 61 games this season.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Penguins skates against Ryan Lindgren #55 of the Kraken. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Crosby’s injury and recent form

Crosby suffered a lower-body injury during the second period of Team Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinals on Feb. 18.

Advertisement

He missed the semifinals and Team Canada’s 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game on Feb. 22. He returned to the Penguins on March 18 against the Carolina Hurricanes and immediately contributed to the offense.

Penguins’ response, team outlook

“When Sid leaves, we have to step up—and everyone did today,” said Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, who had a goal and two assists in the win. The Penguins (36-20-16) moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division with the victory and will next host the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.