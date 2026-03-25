Sidney Crosby takes responsibility after Penguins’ defensive struggles in loss to Avalanche

The Pittsburgh Penguins are going through a difficult stretch, and Sidney Crosby made it clear he is taking responsibility. After a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the captain pointed to himself and the team’s defensive play as the main issue.

“It’s all of us… I’ve got to lead the way on that,” Crosby said, per The Athletic, admitting he lost his check on one of the goals. “These last two games, we’ve given up way too much.”

Pittsburgh has allowed 21 goals over its last four games, including losses to the Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes. Crosby has contributed offensively since returning from injury with one goal and four assists, but his minus-4 rating reflects the team’s struggles in its own zone.

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Crosby leads with accountability

Crosby emphasized that defensive issues are not limited to one group. He pointed out that forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders all share responsibility when goals are allowed.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Penguins attempts a shot in the first period during the game. Justin Berl/Getty Images

His comments reinforce a leadership approach based on accountability, especially at a critical point in the season. Against strong opponents, small mistakes have quickly turned into goals against.

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Penguins must respond to stay in playoff position

Despite the recent results, the Penguins remain in third place in the Metropolitan Division, but the gap is narrow. The New York Islanders are just behind, increasing the pressure to respond.

With a road game against the Ottawa Senators next, Pittsburgh needs to tighten its defensive structure. Crosby’s message sets the tone: improvement must start immediately if the team wants to hold its playoff spot.