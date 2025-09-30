NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers reportedly destined to land Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks castoff

When one door closes, another one usually opens up. Even if it’s in opposite coasts in the NHL. That might be the case as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers look destined to trade for one Chicago Blackhawks teammate of Connor Bedard.

Things haven’t exactly panned out for Lukas Reichel and the Blackhawks. The former first-round selection in 2020 has been far too inconsistent to start his NHL career. Reports suggest Bedard and the Hawks are enjoying the final days with Reichel in town, as a trade seems imminent.

On that note, McDavid and the Oilers may emerge as the perfect landing spot for the 23-year-old forward. Not only could the German hit it right off with fellow countryman Leon Draisaitl, but there’s familiar faces on and off the ice in the Gateway to the North.

“Lukas Reichel will draw interest for sure in Edmonton,” Sportsnet’s Mark Spector stated on his X account. “[Oilers] GM Stan Bowman drafted him in Chicago, and now needs to get younger in Edmonton. Reichel needs a fresh start—like Vasily Podkolzin—in a place where he’s not seen as a first rounder.”

Lukas Reichel at United Center on December 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois

Longshot

Rejuvenating the roster is something the Oilers must address sooner rather than later. With McDavid’s future presumably hinging on it, the need may be more urgent than previously anticipated.

The brass in Edmonton must prove to their captain that the team is built to win both now and in the future. Reichel certainly helps lower the average age in Alberta. Whether he moves the needle on championship odds is another story.

So far in his career, Reichel averages 0.32 points per game, tallying 54 points in 169 outings. Of course, his low production can also be attributed to Chicago’s overall struggles. His addition would be far from a ground-breaking move (at least on paper) for the Oilers, but Bowman may still be confident on the talent he once drafted with the Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard at United Center on December 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

The deal is almost sealed

Whether Reichel will find his way into Edmonton or not ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season is still uncertain. Regardless, it looks like the writing’s on the wall for his time in Windy City alongside Bedard and company.

“They are working on a deal to have him land somewhere likely before next week when rosters are completed,” Frank Seravalli said on Reichel’s situation, via Bleacher Report. “This is not going to be a big return, we’re talking probably a mid to late round pick.”

With no clear spot for him in the lineup, trading Reichel before the season gets underway might be the best option for Chicago. The pending restricted free agent (RFA) could otherwise play out the final season of his contract before walking away in the summer if an offer sheet arrives and the Hawks decide not to match it. By moving now, the Blackhawks would be expediting the process and nipping the problem in the bud instead of dragging it out.