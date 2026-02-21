Team Canada officially loses Sidney Crosby key teammate for gold medal game against Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

Team Canada is preparing for the gold medal game against Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, knowing that Sidney Crosby could miss the historic matchup due to a lower-body injury.

However, stars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Mitch Marner, and Brad Marchand have stepped up in the captain’s absence, leading Canada to tight victories in the knockout stages against Czechia and Finland.

Now, following the latest injury report from head coach Jon Cooper, it has been confirmed that Canada will officially have a major absence for the men’s tournament final in Italy.

Who just got injured for Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics?

Jon Cooper confirmed that Josh Morrissey is officially out of the gold medal game between Team Canada and Team USA due to an injury. The Winnipeg Jets player had practically no activity in the tournament.

Sidney Crosby’s status for Team Canada vs Team USA

Sidney Crosby skated this Saturday in a closed practice, but it is still unknown if he will play in the final against Team USA. What is certain is that he has not been ruled out for the gold medal game based on Team Canada HC Jon Cooper update.

When is the gold medal hockey game between Team Canada and Team USA?

The gold medal hockey game between Team Canada and Team USA will be this Sunday, February 20. The puck will drop at 8:10 AM (ET). It will be the final event of the Olympic schedule before the closing ceremony.