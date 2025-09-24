Top paid NHL coaches 2025-26: Ranking the highest salaries of the season

The modern NHL is a chess match played at breakneck speed. While the spotlight is on the players, the true masterminds are on the bench. A coach’s tactical genius and leadership can mean the difference between championship glory and defeat.

Winning the Stanley Cup is an expensive business. As the stakes rise, so does the price for a winning formula. Teams are no longer shy about opening their wallets for the strategic vision they believe can deliver a championship.

The NHL has entered a new era where strategic value is measured in millions. This season’s highest-paid coaches aren’t just bench bosses; they are franchises’ most significant investments in the chase for a championship.

Peter DeBoer – Dallas Stars ($4.25 million)

Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars in 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Peter DeBoer‘s career has been a journey of consistent success, but his time in Dallas has come to an end. Despite leading the Stars to three conference finals during his time with the team, he was fired in the summer.

His $4.25 million annual salary, set by his four-year, $17 million contract, reflects his history as a veteran and reliable coach, as Front Office Sports reported. He is known for his ability to get teams to the postseason and often deep into the playoffs, which made him a highly valuable asset to the league.

His presence on this list is a testament to what is expected of the most experienced coaches. Despite his recent dismissal, the figure he commanded shows the high value the league places on strategists with a long track record of success.

Bruce Cassidy – Vegas Golden Knights ($4.5 million)

Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2025. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bruce Cassidy is a master of adaptation. His arrival in Las Vegas was a bold statement by the Golden Knights, who were looking for a coach capable of leading them to the promised land, and he did it in his first season.

His $4.5 million annual salary is the price of a Stanley Cup, according to Front Office Sports. He is a defensive-minded strategist who focuses on discipline and attention to detail, a philosophy that perfectly fit the Golden Knights’ mindset.

His ability to take a talented team and turn it into a champion in such a short time has positioned him as one of the league’s highest-paid and most valued coaches. His contract is a reward for immediate success and for the validation that his system is elite.

Jared Bednar – Colorado Avalanche ($4.9 million)

Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche in 2025. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jared Bednar doesn’t fit the traditional mold of an elite coach. His path to success has been more understated, but his annual salary, close to $4.9 million, reflects the immense confidence of the Colorado Avalanche front office.

Bednar is a calm and calculating strategist who transformed a struggling franchise into an NHL powerhouse and Stanley Cup champion. He is the second-longest-tenured coach in the league, which underscores his value in a high-pressure environment.

His success is built on his ability to get the most out of his roster’s talent and his high-speed playing philosophy. His contract is a clear endorsement of his vision, proving that in the world of hockey, consistency and quiet excellence come at a very high price.

Jon Cooper – Tampa Bay Lightning ($5.3 million)

Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lighting in 2024. (Source: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Jon Cooper is not just a coach; he is the architect behind one of modern hockey’s most impressive dynasties. His annual salary, estimated at $5.3 million, is more than just a figure—it’s a recognition of his unprecedented longevity and success with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Unlike others on this list who have moved between teams, he has been the rock of Tampa Bay, guiding the franchise to multiple finals and Stanley Cups with a blend of talent development and a versatile, offensive-minded philosophy.

In a league where stability behind the bench is rare, he is a testament to what can be achieved when a club and a coach have a shared long-term vision, and his salary is the reward for that unshakeable and successful partnership.

Mike Sullivan – New York Rangers ($6.5 million)

Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers in 2025. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Mike Sullivan is not just a coach; he is one of the NHL’s most revered tactical minds. His arrival with the New York Rangers isn’t just a signing; it’s a record-breaking five-year, $32.5 million investment, setting a new benchmark for a head coach’s salary, as Front Office Sports reported.

The number doesn’t just speak to his past success—including two consecutive Stanley Cups with the Penguins—but to the front office’s urgency to bring in a proven leader capable of turning potential into a championship reality.

He is a strategist who demands the utmost from his players, and his teams are known for their discipline and relentless pace. In a demanding market like New York, his contract is a testament to the belief that he is the perfect man to guide the franchise to the top of the hockey world.

Rank Coach Team Annual salary 1 Mike Sullivan New York Rangers $6.5 million 2 Jon Cooper Tampa Bay Lightning $5.3 million 3 Jared Bednar Colorado Avalanche $4.9 million 4 Bruce Cassidy Vegas Golden Knights $4.5 million 5 Peter DeBoer Dallas Stars $4.25 million