What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Denmark today at Winter Olympics 2026 preliminary round?

Team USA enters its second preliminary‑round game of the 2026 Winter Olympics having opened with a commanding 5‑1 triumph over Latvia, a performance that showcased its depth and NHL‑laden lineup. Now they face Denmark in a clash with real implications in Group C.

Every outcome — win, tie or loss — carries weight, influencing how they navigate the next rounds. The stakes are clear, even if the exact scenarios remain complex, and each shift in the standings reverberates through the tournament.

With the preliminary stage setting the pace for the rest of the Olympic hockey schedule, they face a matchup that could define momentum and positioning, leaving fans watching every shift, pass and shot with keen attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if USA beats Denmark?

A regulation‑time victory would immediately boost Team USA’s standing in Group C of the preliminary round, earning them maximum points under the Olympics’ three‑point system. A win like that helps separate the Americans from the rest of the pack.

Such a result can have a ripple effect on tiebreaker scenarios later in the day; with more points on the board, the U.S. side is in a stronger position to avoid precarious tie situations that hinge on goal differential or head‑to‑head results.

Advertisement

The IIHF’s structure rewards clarity early, so stringing together regulation wins simplifies the path toward a more favorable draw in the next stage of the Olympics. Beyond standings, a decisive win also reinforces confidence in a squad featuring many of the top NHL‑level talents.

Advertisement

see also What NHL players are playing in the Winter Olympics 2026?

What happens if USA and Denmark tie?

In the preliminary format, games that are tied at the end of regulation move to a brief overtime and potentially a shootout, where an extra point is up for grabs. Even if the Americans don’t secure all three points, earning at least one point from a tie keeps them competitive in the group standings.

Advertisement

A shared point in Group C doesn’t spell disaster, especially after a strong opening showing, but it does tighten the margin for error in the final preliminary game. Teams that collect points consistently, even in overtime, can find themselves in advantageous spots heading into the elimination rounds.

Because later tiebreakers such as head‑to‑head results and goal differential loom large in Olympic pool play, a tie forces coaches to start considering not just wins but scoring margins and defensive resilience as the tournament progresses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if USA loses to Denmark today?

A loss in regulation, leaving the Americans without points in this second preliminary game, would immediately tighten the Group C standings. With only a limited set of spots offering direct routes toward the quarterfinals, falling behind early compels Team USA to treat its final preliminary match as a must‑win scenario.

Such a setback could also shift the dynamics of potential tiebreakers. In a group of five teams where every side faces each other once, a regulation defeat frees other squads to gain ground with fewer hurdles. Teams that pick up additional points elsewhere in the pool could leapfrog the U.S. on the standings ladder.