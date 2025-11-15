Trending topics:
NHL

Why didn’t Nick Foligno return to the Blackhawks–Maple Leafs game?

The Chicago Blackhawks are down one player in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the absence of Nick Foligno is a worrying development for all the fans.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Nick Foligno warms up prior to the game vs the Senators on October 28, 2025 in Chicago.
© Getty ImagesNick Foligno warms up prior to the game vs the Senators on October 28, 2025 in Chicago.

Nick Foligno was unfortunately unable to return to the ice to continue helping the Chicago Blackhawks in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As of now, it is unknown if he sustained an injury, but the club announced he would not return to the game.

Advertisement

Luke Fox was one of the first to report the news on X: “Nick Foligno will not return to the game, Blackhawks announce.” Now, fans must await details regarding the condition that prevented the player from finishing the matchup against the Maple Leafs.

What sent Foligno to the locker room was a hard impact after blocking a shot late in the second period, with just under two minutes remaining in the quarter. The Blackhawks were trailing the Maple Leafs 1-2 when the puck reportedly struck him on the hand or arm.

Advertisement

Foligno’s absence could complicate home stretch

The Blackhawks’ next game is against the Flames, which will be the third of four consecutive home games before they return to play on the road. Things could get complicated in that match without Foligno, who has contributed 6 assists to his teammates over 14 games so far this season.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Currently, the Blackhawks have four players listed as injured: Foligno, Bertuzzi, Dickinson (who has yet to return to the lineup), and Shea Weber, who is on the injured reserve list. At least the overall injury situation is not considered dire.

The greatest NHL players who never won a Stanley Cup: Legends without a ring

see also

The greatest NHL players who never won a Stanley Cup: Legends without a ring

Last month, Foligno was unavailable to the team due to personal reasons. As widely known, he had some family issues and missed some games between October 15 and 20. However, he has not suffered an injury since March 2025.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Besides Matthews’ injury, Maple Leafs announce roster move to aid pivotal position
NHL

Besides Matthews’ injury, Maple Leafs announce roster move to aid pivotal position

Matthews injury update: Maple Leafs find out for how long the star will be out
NHL

Matthews injury update: Maple Leafs find out for how long the star will be out

Leafs HC Berube rectifies Matthews’ injury with clear statement
NHL

Leafs HC Berube rectifies Matthews’ injury with clear statement

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins issues stern warning to the NFL after suffering season-ending injury
NFL

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins issues stern warning to the NFL after suffering season-ending injury

Better Collective Logo