Why didn’t Nick Foligno return to the Blackhawks–Maple Leafs game?

Nick Foligno was unfortunately unable to return to the ice to continue helping the Chicago Blackhawks in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As of now, it is unknown if he sustained an injury, but the club announced he would not return to the game.

Luke Fox was one of the first to report the news on X: “Nick Foligno will not return to the game, Blackhawks announce.” Now, fans must await details regarding the condition that prevented the player from finishing the matchup against the Maple Leafs.

What sent Foligno to the locker room was a hard impact after blocking a shot late in the second period, with just under two minutes remaining in the quarter. The Blackhawks were trailing the Maple Leafs 1-2 when the puck reportedly struck him on the hand or arm.

Foligno’s absence could complicate home stretch

The Blackhawks’ next game is against the Flames, which will be the third of four consecutive home games before they return to play on the road. Things could get complicated in that match without Foligno, who has contributed 6 assists to his teammates over 14 games so far this season.

Currently, the Blackhawks have four players listed as injured: Foligno, Bertuzzi, Dickinson (who has yet to return to the lineup), and Shea Weber, who is on the injured reserve list. At least the overall injury situation is not considered dire.

Last month, Foligno was unavailable to the team due to personal reasons. As widely known, he had some family issues and missed some games between October 15 and 20. However, he has not suffered an injury since March 2025.

