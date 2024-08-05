Team USA‘s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been going according to plan so far. However, former NBA star Charles Barkley made sure to send a message to LeBron James and his teammates if they fail to secure the gold medal.

With decisive victories over Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico, Steve Kerr’s squad secured a solid spot in the quarterfinals, where they will need to defeat Brazil to advance to another Olympic semifinal.

While it’s hard to imagine any of the remaining contenders at the Paris Olympics overtaking Team USA for the top spot, it’s important to remember that this is still a sport, and anything can happen.

Given the situation, former Houston Rockets player and member of the legendary Dream Team, Charles Barkley, was emphatic about what should happen to LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and their teammates if they fail to secure the top spot in Paris.

LeBron James #6 of the United States walks the court during the first half of an exhibition game between the United States and Australia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 15, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

On the Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Barkley stated: “Listen if they lose we can’t let them back in the country, we can’t, I told them they can’t come back. I mean because with the team we got I mean it’s no excuse for us to lose the gold medal. All they got to do is go out there and play hard, play unselfish because that’s really the key. Like we talked about it a little bit earlier, Joel, heck of a player, we’re not gonna walk the ball up and down the court to give it to you.”

Also he added: “LeBron, we’re not gonna walk the ball up and down the court same thing. Like whoever is in the game like hey let me just play basketball. It was so easy on the first Dream Team, like yo we got two starting lineups, y’all play the first 10 we play the second 10, let’s just play basketball. We’re not really going to run no plays because if we play great defense and push it that’s all we got to do.”

Steve Kerr’s thoughts on what’s ahead

Coach Steve Kerr remains confident heading into the quarterfinal matchup against Brazil and a potential advance to the final game.

In statements to ESPN, Kerr emphasized that they are focusing specifically on defense: “We are just completely focused on our defense … and then the beauty of our team and the talent, the depth of our talent is that from one game to the next, we’ve got lots of guys who have the ability to get rolling.”

What’s next for Team USA in the Olympics

After a solid performance in Group C, where they defeated Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico respectively, Team USA will face a crucial quarterfinal matchup against the always formidable Brazil. This game is scheduled for tomorrow, August 6, and the winner will advance to the semifinals to face the victor of the Australia vs. Serbia game.