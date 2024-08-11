Team USA and China had and incredible race in the Paris 2024 Olympics medal table.

Team USA was ready for a big fight with China during the Paris 2024 Olympics bringing the greatest athletes in the world such as LeBron James, Simone Biles, Stephen Curry or Katie Ledecky.

In Tokyo 2020, it was a very close race won by the United States with 39 gold medals, 41 silver and 33 bronze (113 total). The Chinese delegation got 38 gold, 32 silver and 19 bronze (89 total).

Now, things got even tighter at the Paris 2024 Olympics because the first place of the medal table was decided until the final event. Without Caitlin Clark, the WNBA stars had everything on the line in basketball. It was gold or bust against France.

What country has the most gold medals in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The United States and China finished the Paris 2024 Olympics tied for the most gold medals with 40. However, Team USA claimed the top of the medal table thanks to 44 silver medals compared to 27 from the Chinese squad.

It’s important to remember that the total number of medals is not the first tiebreaker at the Olympics. Gold medals and then silver medals are the key factors to determine which country wins before the overall count.

What is the final medal count for the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The United States finished in first place of the Paris 2024 Olympics with 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze (126 total). China came in second place with 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze (91 total).

Japan claimed third place with 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze (45 total). Australia took fourth place after 18 gold, 19 silver and 16 bronze (53 medals). France got fifth place as hosts thanks to 16 gold, 26 silver and 22 bronze (64 total).

For example, France had more total medals than Japan and Australia, but, the gold medal tiebreaker put them behind. The Top 10 was completed by the Netherlands, Great Britain, South Korea, Italy and Germany.