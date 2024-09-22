Manchester City vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5

Manchester City will face Arsenal in the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Manchester City are set to take on Arsenal in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans will have plenty of options to catch the action, with the game being broadcast and live-streamed on multiple platforms, providing extensive coverage in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This weekend’s Premier League showdown is shaping up to be the most anticipated clash of the season. Two teams that have battled fiercely for the title in recent years and are once again top contenders will go head-to-head. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have had strong starts, making this matchup a crucial test in the early title race.

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City, have been flawless so far, winning all four of their opening matches and sitting comfortably with 12 points. Arsenal, just two points behind with 10, are one of the few teams seen as serious challengers to City’s dominance. The Etihad Stadium is set for an electrifying encounter that promises to deliver plenty of drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (September 23)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Declan Rice of Arsenal – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 5/HD, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 2, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network