Manchester City vs Arsenal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5

Manchester City will face Arsenal in the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Erling Braut Haaland of Manchester City
© IMAGO / VisionhausErling Braut Haaland of Manchester City

By Leonardo Herrera

Manchester City are set to take on Arsenal in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans will have plenty of options to catch the action, with the game being broadcast and live-streamed on multiple platforms, providing extensive coverage in your country.

This weekend’s Premier League showdown is shaping up to be the most anticipated clash of the season. Two teams that have battled fiercely for the title in recent years and are once again top contenders will go head-to-head. Both Manchester City and Arsenal have had strong starts, making this matchup a crucial test in the early title race.

Erling Haaland’s Manchester City, have been flawless so far, winning all four of their opening matches and sitting comfortably with 12 points. Arsenal, just two points behind with 10, are one of the few teams seen as serious challengers to City’s dominance. The Etihad Stadium is set for an electrifying encounter that promises to deliver plenty of drama.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (September 23)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 3
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 5/HD, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 2, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

