Where to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Bournemouth will face off against Liverpool in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fans in the United States have several broadcast and streaming options to catch the action. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to watch.

[Watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool, sitting atop the Premier League with 53 points, is eager to maintain its commanding lead as it seeks to bounce back from a tough 3-2 Champions League loss. The Reds hold a six-point advantage over their closest rivals, with a chance to extend that gap to nine if they win their rescheduled match.

Bournemouth, one of the season’s surprises, will be looking to make an impact as they push for a spot in international competition. The Cherries have proven they’re no pushovers and will be aiming to upset the Premier League leaders in what promises to be an exciting clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match be played?

Bournemouth take on Liverpool this Saturday, February 1, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates with teammates – Warren Little/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

see also Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard names the greatest soccer player of all time

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.