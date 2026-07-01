England’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of 2026 World Cup clash vs DR Congo

England and DR Congo face off for a place in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, with a significant gap between them in the FIFA rankings.

England’s fate at the 2026 World Cup will depend solely on whether they win, tie, or lose against DR Congo. Currently ranked fourth in the FIFA rankings, the European side holds a significant statistical advantage over its opponents.

DR Congo have four players in their squad who currently play in the Premier League, meaning there is some familiarity between the sides. However, their 41st-place ranking puts them at a disadvantage in this standing.

Are these numbers decisive in how the match will unfold? Perhaps not. In fact, the Leopards have proven to be a tough and resilient opponent. Harry Kane and his teammates will need to elevate their performance to secure victory and book their place in the next round.

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How many points do England and DR Congo have in the rankings?

England are currently in the top five of the FIFA rankings, sitting in fourth place with 1,840.46 points, following their 2-0 win over Panama in the group stage. DR Congo, meanwhile, climbed five places after advancing from the group stage and now sit on 1,495.48 points, moving ahead of teams such as Scotland and Cameroon.

Cedric Bakambu of DR Congo

England seek a place in the Round of 16

The 1966 World Cup remains the only time England have been crowned champions of the tournament, doing so on home soil. Now, in 2026, hopes are rising once again after they topped their group stage.

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Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh has been appointed to officiate the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is expected to be at full capacity. The Three Lions, should they secure victory, will face Mexico next Sunday, July 5.