How many Premier League players do DR Congo have on their 2026 World Cup roster?

A look at DR Congo’s 2026 World Cup squad and the Premier League presence on their roster.

DR Congo arrive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 determined to continue their historic run as they prepare to face England at Atlanta Stadium. After advancing from the group stage as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams, the Leopards are now aiming to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the knockout rounds.

The African side has four Premier League players on its 2026 World Cup roster, giving DR Congo valuable top-level experience ahead of one of the biggest matches in the nation’s soccer history. England are one of the highest-ranked teams by FIFA and represent a powerhouse in global soccer.

DR Congo earned qualification for the knockout stage after drawing with Portugal, narrowly losing to Colombia, and defeating Uzbekistan in their final group match. But what happens today against England could determine DR Congo’s World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

Which Premier League players are in DR Congo’s World Cup squad?

The Premier League players selected by DR Congo coach Sebastian Desabre to play at the 2026 World Cup are:

Yoane Wissa — Newcastle United

— Newcastle United Aaron Wan-Bissaka — West Ham United (recently relegated to EFL Championship)

— West Ham United (recently relegated to EFL Championship) Axel Tuanzebe — Burnley (recently relegated to EFL Championship)

— Burnley (recently relegated to EFL Championship) Noah Sadiki — Sunderland

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of DR Congo. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Wissa has become one of the team’s most dangerous attacking threats, while Wan-Bissaka and Tuanzebe provide experience and stability in defense. Sadiki, meanwhile, represents one of the younger talents in the squad and has continued his development in English soccer.

Premier League experience could be crucial against England

While DR Congo’s FIFA ranking suggests they enter the match as underdogs, having four players competing in the Premier League gives the Leopards a level of familiarity with the pace, physicality, and tactical demands that England’s stars bring to the field.

SurveyCan DR Congo’s Premier League players help upset England? Can DR Congo’s Premier League players help upset England? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

That experience will be tested in Atlanta as DR Congo look to extend their remarkable World Cup journey. A victory over The Three Lions would send the African nation into the Round of 16 and mark one of the most memorable achievements in their soccer history.