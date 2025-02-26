Trending topics:
Where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool take on Newcastle in a Matchday 27 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesAlexis Mac Allister of Liverpool

Liverpool will receive Newcastle in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

After a hard-fought victory over Guardiola’s Manchester City, Liverpool will look to maintain their momentum and stay atop the standings. With Salah leading the charge, the Reds understand the importance of extending their points cushion, especially with Arsenal having a game in hand.

Their next challenge comes against a resurgent Newcastle side that has shown significant improvement in recent weeks. While Liverpool enter as favorites, Newcastle are determined to make it a tough battle as they push for a crucial win in their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

Liverpool vs Newcastle match be played?

Liverpool will host Newcastle this Wednesday, February 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United – Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle in the USA on Fubo with a free trialOther options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

