Where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Liverpool will receive Newcastle in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

After a hard-fought victory over Guardiola’s Manchester City, Liverpool will look to maintain their momentum and stay atop the standings. With Salah leading the charge, the Reds understand the importance of extending their points cushion, especially with Arsenal having a game in hand.

Their next challenge comes against a resurgent Newcastle side that has shown significant improvement in recent weeks. While Liverpool enter as favorites, Newcastle are determined to make it a tough battle as they push for a crucial win in their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

Liverpool will host Newcastle this Wednesday, February 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United – Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.