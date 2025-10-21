Where to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Newcastle and Benfica will face each other in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Newcastle head into this pivotal Champions League clash looking to build momentum after rebounding from an opening loss to Barcelona with a solid win over St. Gilloise. The Premier League side knows consistency is crucial in a group this competitive.

On the other side, Benfica are under intense pressure after dropping their first two matches, leaving no margin for error if they hope to stay alive in the tournament. A third straight defeat would put the Portuguese club’s knockout hopes in serious jeopardy, making this a must-win showdown for both.

When will the Newcastle vs Benfica match be played?

Newcastle take on Benfica this Tuesday, October 21, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Heorhiy Sudakov of Benfica – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Newcastle vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Newcastle and Benfica. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX and CBS Sports Network.