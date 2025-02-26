Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Tottenham will face off against Manchester City in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Tottenham vs Manchester City online in the US on Peacock Premium]

Two struggling Big Six teams clash in a crucial matchup as Manchester City and Tottenham look to turn their seasons around. City, reeling from a Champions League exit and a loss to Liverpool, now find their fourth-place spot under threat, jeopardizing their chances of securing a spot in next season’s tournament.

Spurs, despite winning three straight, have just 33 points from 26 matches—far below expectations for a club of their stature. With both sides desperate to regain form, this showdown carries high stakes as they fight to reverse their fortunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester City match be played?

Tottenham take on Manchester City this Wednesday, February 26, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 27. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur – Paul Harding/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tottenham vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester City in the USA on Peacock Premium.