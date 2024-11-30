Where to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

West Ham will take on Arsenal in a highly anticipated Matchday 13 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

After a string of disappointing results that saw them drop crucial points, Arsenal bounced back in style with a dominant 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The victory lifted them to 22 points, just one behind second-place Manchester City, though they remain a significant 9 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Despite the gap, Arsenal’s title ambitions are very much alive, and they’ll be aiming to extend their momentum with another three points in their upcoming match against West Ham. The Hammers, having secured a few positive results, have moved out of the relegation zone, but they remain in danger and will be eager to continue their climb to safety.

When will the West Ham vs Arsenal match be played?

West Ham will face off Arsenal this Saturday, November 30, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 13. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

West Ham vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between West Ham and Arsenal in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.