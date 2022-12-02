Brazil will play against South Korea for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Brazil and South Korea will face each other for the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The round of 16 will have this interesting duel between one of the best teams in the group stage, Brazil, and one of the great surprises of this World Cup, South Korea. In the case of the Brazilians, they won their group as expected with great authority, after winning their first two games against Serbia and Switzerland and the surprise defeat against Cameroon.

In the case of South Korea, they had a somewhat more complicated path with a draw against Uruguay, the loss against Ghana and then the incredible victory against Portugal. They know that in this game they are the least favorites, although they were also favorites against the Portuguese and yet they won playing at a high level.

Brazil vs South Korea: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Brazil and South Korea at the 974 Stadium in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar will be played this Monday, December 5 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Brazil vs South Korea: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Brazil vs South Korea

Brazil and South Korea will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Monday, December 5 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Sling, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com.

