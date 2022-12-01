Japan will face Croatia for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Japan vs Croatia: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Japan and Croatia will face each other for the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The round of 16 begins and, with it, the most exciting part of the World Cup. The margin of error for all the teams is over and from now on the games are to win or go home. In this game will be the last runners-up in the world who had a quiet group stage and are confident that they can repeat what was done in Russia 2018.

His rivals will be the tough Japanese, undoubtedly the great revelation of this World Cup. They shared the group with two world champions and, thanks to two excellent performances, they defeated both with historic results for soccer in that country. Now they will seek to continue making history and seek to reach the quarterfinals.

Japan vs Croatia: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar will be played this Monday, December 5 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Japan vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Japan vs Croatia

Japan and Croatia will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Monday, December 5 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network.

