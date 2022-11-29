England will take on Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The English won the group B, but the Senegalese arrive after a great win. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The path wasn’t easy for Senegal on group A. Although they were drawn with Qatar, the other two opponents were difficult ones. Both the Netherlands and Ecuador presented tough battles for the Senegalese, but they were ready to compete for a spot in the next round. They were in a must-win situation vs the Ecuadorians on Matchday 3, which they did with a thrilling 2-1 victory to secure the second place.

For the English, their journey in Qatar wasn’t very consistent. They started with a great triumph over Iran, but they followed it with a 0-0 tie against the USA. That left some suspense for Matchday 3, but they solved their game vs Wales. England won their group undefeated with seven points, so they will be the favorites.

England vs Senegal: Date

England will play against Senegal in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, December 4. The game will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

England vs Senegal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch England vs Senegal in the US

The game between England and Senegal in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) in the US. The other options are SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com, and Fox Sports 1.

