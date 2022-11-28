Wales take on England at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Wales vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

Wales and England meet in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. This game is a battle between two kingdoms, but only one will remain standing.. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m)

Wales lost to Iran in shock 0-2 in what was a display of the squad's weak defence. They held out for most of the game, but during stoppage added time they allowed two goals.

England have four points after winning a game against Iran 6-2 and drawing against United States 0-0. It is highly unlikely that England will miss out on the Knockout Stage, but the goal difference could keep them out of the World Cup.

Wales vs England: Kick-Off Time

Wales and England play for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, November 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM November 30

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM November 30

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM November 30

Indonesia: 3:00 AM November 30

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM November 30

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM November 30

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM November 30

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM November 30

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM November 30

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

Wales vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, Één

Brazil: Globo, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, SporTV 3, SporTV

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1

Canada: TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App, TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN App

Costa Rica: Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, Teletica Canal 7, TDMAX

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: DR 1, NRK1, dr.dk

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, TF1, TF1 Live, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: Voot Select, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, S4C, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web

Israel: Channel 13

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: NTA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV

Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: SVT 1, NRK1, SVT Play, Discovery+

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei

Thailand: True4U

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, UBC TV, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, S4C, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UNIVERSO NOW, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO

