Wales and England meet in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. This game is a battle between two kingdoms, but only one will remain standing.. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m)
Wales lost to Iran in shock 0-2 in what was a display of the squad's weak defence. They held out for most of the game, but during stoppage added time they allowed two goals.
England have four points after winning a game against Iran 6-2 and drawing against United States 0-0. It is highly unlikely that England will miss out on the Knockout Stage, but the goal difference could keep them out of the World Cup.
Wales vs England: Kick-Off Time
Wales and England play for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, November 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM November 30
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM November 30
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM November 30
Indonesia: 3:00 AM November 30
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM November 30
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM November 30
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM November 30
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM November 30
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM November 30
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM
Wales vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, Één
Brazil: Globo, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, SporTV 3, SporTV
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, New World Sport1
Canada: TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App, TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN App
Costa Rica: Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, Teletica Canal 7, TDMAX
Croatia: HRTi
Denmark: DR 1, NRK1, dr.dk
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, TF1, TF1 Live, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA
India: Voot Select, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, S4C, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web
Israel: Channel 13
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO 1, Één, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: NTA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, RTS 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: SVT 1, NRK1, SVT Play, Discovery+
Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei
Thailand: True4U
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, UBC TV, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, S4C, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UNIVERSO NOW, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO
If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here