Japan are ready to face Croatia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Round of 16 game will take place at Al Janoub Stadium. The Japanese met all expectations during the group stage. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Japan were group leaders after a tough battle against Spain and Germany, they won both games and now the Japanese have to play another big favorite.

Croatia were not group leaders but they won one game during the group stage, while two other games were draws against Morocco and Belgium.

Japan vs Croatia: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Japan vs Croatia: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Japan vs Croatia: Storylines

Japan won their debut game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Germany 2-1 in what was a big upset during the group stage. After that victory they lost against an underdog, Costa Rica 0-1, to finally close their group stage round with a victory against Spain 2-1.

Croatia drew two games during the group stage and that calls into question their attacking power, one of those draws was against Morocco 0-0 and another was against Belgium 0-0. The only victory for the Croats during the group stage was against Canada 4-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Japan vs Croatia in the U.S.

Japan vs Croatia: Predictions And Odds

Japan are underdogs with 3.70 odds that will pay $370 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record from the previous phase. Croatia are favorites with 2.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds. The best pick for QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Japan 3.70.

BetMGM Japan 3.70 Draw 3.20 Croatia 2.10

