Portugal is sitting pretty in Group H of the FIFA World Cup, first on six points a win against South Korea will keep them top of the group as they rest critical starters.

Things are on the right track for Portugal. Fernando Santos' team has six points out of six in their first two matches at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. As Portugal look towards the round of 16, they have to finish Group H play.

The Portuguese side put up an impressive offensive display vs. Ghana, winning 3-2 in a back-and-forth match. Then, they managed to crack Uruguay's pesky and physical defense in route to a convincing 0-2 win.

That win secured Portugal a match in the knockout stage of the competition, and they only need a tie vs. South Korea to clinch a first-place spot in the group. Needless to say, that gives the coach the freedom to make some adjustments.

Why Isn't Bernardo Silva Playing Vs. South Korea?

Bernardo Silva along with Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Ruben Dias have all been rested as starters in the match against South Korea. Fernando Santos feels he has enough in his roster to defeat South Korea without the aid of some of his top players.

As usual Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the starting lineup for Portugal which will play a 4-3-3 formation against South Korea.