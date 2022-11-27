Costa Rica will face Germany in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Costa Rica vs Germany: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Costa Rica and Germany will face each other in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It is a key game of group E. The two teams will go in search of qualification, so we can expect a duel of enormous intensity. Costa Rica played a discreet game against Japan, but it was enough for them to take a 1-0 victory that gave them the chance to rely on themselves to go to the round of 16.

With the tie, Germany made sure they reached the last game with a chance to qualify depending on themselves. They were complicated since they started losing 1-0 against Spain, but they knew how to recover in time. Of course, only victory serves them and the Germans will go after it.

Costa Rica vs Germany: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar will be played this Thursday, December 1 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Costa Rica vs Germany

Costa Rica and Germany will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Thursday, December 1 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: UFORIA App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO.

