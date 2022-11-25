Ecuador will play against Senegal in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

In a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game, Ecuador and Senegal will face each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games that Matchday 3 will have. They are two very even teams that will go all out in search of qualification for the round of 16. After their victory against Qatar and the draw against the Netherlands, Ecuador have 4 points and they arrive with a small advantage. With the tie it would be enough for them to advance to the next phase.

Africans have it a little more difficult. They lost in their debut against the Netherlands and then beat Qatar. With a draw they could go through to the next round, but only if the locals beat the Europeans by a big difference, something that seems illogical. More realistic is to assume that they need the victory to go to the round of 16. But the good thing is that they only depend on themselves.

Ecuador vs Senegal: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Ecuador vs Senegal: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Ecuador vs Senegal

Ecuador and Senegal will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.

