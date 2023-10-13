Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo being “punished” in an Iranian court for hugging a female fan. Well according to reports out of England and Portugal the former Real Madrid star could face a sentence of 99 lashes for adultery.



Why is Cristiano Ronaldo charged with adultery? Iranian artist Fatima Hamimi gifted the star soccer player two paintings and Ronaldo hugged and reportedly kissed Hamimi on the cheek in gratitude for her work.



This action angered a group of religiously strict lawyers, and they stated that under Iranian law, touching a woman when in a relationship is a form of adultery. The punishment for such a “crime” is 99 lashes.



Will Cristiano Ronaldo be charged in Iran?



According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo has already been handed the punishment of 99 lashes and he will be subject to his punishment the next time he enters the country. The only way CR7 can get out of the punishment is if he shows “remorse” for the “crime” he committed.



Ronaldo is not set to travel again to Iran in the group stage of the Champions League, the only way he can possibly return to Iran is if Al-Nassr draws an Iranian team in the knockout rounds.

How is Al-Nassr doing in the AFC Champions League?



At the moment Al-Nassr is first in their group having won their first two matches, Al- Nassr has never won the AFC Champions League and the closest they got was runner up in 1995.



This season CR7 has 10 goals in 8 matches in the Saudi Pro League and 1 goal in 2 games in the AFC Champions League. Al- Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League.