In the list of candidates to win the title in Qatar 2022, Brazil appear as the top favorites. Their roster is full of talent, so no one should be surprised about their possibilities. Check out their schedule for the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022 is about to begin. There will be a lot of great players to watch, along with some national teams that could surprise. But very few squads receive more attention than Brazil. The winningest country in the history of the FIFA World Cup arrive to the event with a roster that most envy.

The path to the competition has been rather easy for them given the way they played. In the South American qualifiers, they finished undefeated after 17 games. Since they had a match against Argentina cancelled, their overall record included 14 victories and just three ties.

Brazil will be one of the must-watch shows in Qatar 2022. They were drawn against good teams that should challenge them to some degree, so it will be interesting to see how they perform. Up next, the schedule for every Brazilian match.

Brazil’s schedule in Qatar 2022

The Brazilian national team is always a lock to be featured in the knockouts. Although this time the first round will make them have to be ready from the beginning. They were drawn in group G along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil will start their participation with a clash against Serbia on Thursday, November 24. That should be a good one since the Serbians present a talented roster that includes Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Their next challenge will be on Monday, November 28 vs Switzerland. Their round will end on Friday, December 2 facing Cameroon.

In this case it is worth to look a bit ahead, given how favorites they are. The winner of this group will go up against the second place of group H, which has Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay. So that means Brazil could face Cristiano Ronaldo, have a South American rivalry game, meet Tottenham’s star Heung-min Son, or have a tough battle with an African team like the Ghanaians in round of 16.

