Ecuador and Senegal face off in a crucial game for their FIFA World Cup hopes in the final matchday of Group A at Qatar 2022. Find out what would happen if they tie.

The stakes will be high in the group stage finale of Qatar 2022. Matchday 2 left things wide open for the final round, as only three teams secured a place in the knockout phase so far. Ecuador and Senegal, for instance, will battle it out to remain alive in the FIFA World Cup.

La Tri have made an impression in their first two games against the host nation and the Netherlands, but they still have to finish the job. The African team, on the other hand, wants to pick up where it left off.

For both, this is a crucial game in their World Cup aspirations. While a win would be enough to qualify for the round of 16, many wonder what would happen if this game finishes tied.

What would happen if Ecuador and Senegal draw in 2022 World Cup

A draw would be enough for Ecuador to qualify for the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup. On the other hand, Senegal would need the Netherlands to lose by three goals - which seems unlikely.

Ahead of this round, the Dutch team leads Group A with 4 points (+2 GD), followed by Ecuador with 4 (+2 GD), while Senegal are 3rd with 3 (0 GD), and Qatar are bottom with 0 points (-4 GD). Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.