The entity that rules the sport introduced a while ago what is called the FIFA ranking to order every National Team in the world. Here you will find out which one was the last one before the World Cup starts.

There is always discussions about who is the best team in the world, no matter the sport. In soccer that happens as well, of course. But it’s a completely different story when talking about the National Teams because there is only one competition every four years where every country around the globe participates. That’s where the FIFA ranking appears, and we will tell you more about it ahead of Qatar 2022.

The four-year period that separates each edition makes it complicated to establish who is the best in between that time. So, in 1993 FIFA came up with a way to order all the countries affiliated to that entity in a list based on merit. It has been subject of arguments since its introduction because sometimes it doesn’t quite match the reality.

FIFA uses a mathematic formula to assign a score for every National Team, so at least it is not something subjective. It takes into account every game played in the last four years, under an official setting. Whether it is a formal friendly match or a qualifying duel, all those counts. Read along to find out when was the last update, who is at the top.

When was the latest update of the FIFA ranking?

One thing to note about the FIFA ranking is that it gives more importance to recent games in order to stay true to the present. But since it includes so many matches that it is logic it takes time for some National Teams to see a jump in their position after a good result. In this case, the previous update was made not too long ago.

The latest FIFA ranking ahead of Qatar 2022 was released on October 6. After all the qualifiers were completed, along with the UEFA Nations League games and the other friendlies that took place around the world. In that list, there were no changes in the top 5. Brazil continues being the leader after their outstanding road to the World Cup.

Right behind are Belgium, Argentina, France, and England. There was a switch in the top 10, though. That had to do with Italy reaching the sixth place by overtaking Spain. Netherlands, Portugal, and Denmark completed that section this time around. It will remain that way throughout the tournament since the next update will be on December 22.

