As it tradition, the host country played the first match of the FIFA World Cup. Ecuador was selected as Qatar's rival, a not so easy game for neither of the two squads, but definetely a very interesting one.

For this match, Ecuador arrived as the favorite for the oddsmakers to win. Qatar had the home advantage, of course, but the South American team had a great run in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers and they tried to prove what they are capable of from the very first minute.

Qatar 2022: Who scored the first goal in the FIFA World Cup?

In the initial three minutes of the game, Ecuador scored the first goal of the tournament through Enner Valencia. Unfortunately, VAR called Daniele Orsato, the game's referee, and told him there was a South American player in offside.

A few minutes later, Ecuadorians at Al Bayt Stadium screamed again. In the 14th minute, Enner Valencia ran into Qatar's box and Saad Al Sheeb, the team's goalkeeper, tackled him.

Daniele Orsato saw it correctly and gave Ecuador the penalty. Enner Valencia, the team's captain, took the ball and fooled the goalie by kicking the ball to Al Sheeb's left side and scoring the first goal in Qatar 2022.