Ecuador had to fight for months against the top South American teams to qualify for Qatar 2022, they had a good offense but the defense almost left the national team out.

Ecuador are one of the four South American teams that will play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they are considered favorites but below Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

The 2022 World Cup South American Qualifiers were tough from start to finish, no national team showed mercy during the games as each point was worth its weight in gold. Ecuador lost multiple games against some underdogs.

This will be the third time that Ecuador will play in a World Cup, the first time was during 2002, also in 2006 and the most recent time before Qatar, was in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup.

How did the Ecuador qualify for Qatar 2022?

Ten teams were fighting in the South American qualifiers, one of those was Ecuador's national team, they lost the first game of the qualifiers against Argentina 0-1 on October 8, 2020. But in the end, Ecuador won 7 games, lost 6 and they tied another three for a total of 26 points, two points above Peru with 24.

Ecuador could never win a qualifying game against Argentina or Brazil, but they did win one against Uruguay 4-2 at home. The biggest winning margin of Ecuador during the qualifiers was against Colombia, they won that game 6-1 at home.

Ecuador's weakness is in their defense, they have serious problems containing the big favorites and it is likely that they will have problems during Qatar 2022 against the Netherlands in Group A.