Tunisia will play against Australia in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a key duel for both. Neither of the two teams is a favorite to advance to the next round, especially since they share groups with tough rivals like France and Denmark. That is why the duel between the two will be essential, because if either of them has a chance, they will be the one to win this game and a tie is of little use to both.

Australia reached this world cup after a complicated playoff against Peru. His performance in the qualifiers had not been the best, although of course when you are in competition things change. Tunisia gave the big surprise by equalizing in their first game against Denmark, and they are confident of obtaining a result that will help them in their dream of playing the round of 16.

Tunisia vs Australia: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar will be played this Saturday, November 26 at 5:00 AM (ET).

Tunisia vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Tunisia vs Australia

Tunisia and Australia will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Saturday, November 26 at 5:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Tubi

