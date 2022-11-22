France will face Denmark in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

France vs Denmark: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

France and Denmark will face each other in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 2. Two strong European teams face off in what promises to be a very intense duel. The Danes are not favorites to reach the final stages, but they are confident that they can surprise. But of course, to do this they must first go to the round of 16.

France are the last champions and they want to repeat what was done in Russia 2016. Since 2002 it has happened that the champion of a World Cup is left out of the next World Cup (except in Germany 2006, where the last champions, Brazil, reached the quarterfinals). The French will do everything possible to break such a negative streak.

France vs Denmark: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between France and Denmark at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Saturday, November 26 at 11:00 AM (ET).

France vs Denmark: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch France vs Denmark

France and Denmark will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Saturday, November 26 at 11:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

