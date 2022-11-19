Everything is set for the start of the biggest sporting event in the world. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will kick-off on Sunday (Nov. 20) with the opening match between the host nation and Ecuador. Here, check out everything you need to know about the opening ceremony. Remember that you can enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.
The event is surrounded by secrecy, as FIFA hasn’t confirmed which artists will be performing. However, we do know that BTS’ member Jung Kook will be there, as he confirmed through his social media, singing the song “Dreamers,” which was written for the tournament.
Colombian singer Maluma will also there. However, other singers such as Shakira, who has performed before in previous World Cups, and Dua Lipa shut down rumors that they were performing due to human rights concerns in the host country. If you want to check out all the possible outcomes in the tournament, you can do so in this 2022 World Cup simulator.
When is the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony?
The 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20th before the opening match between Qatar vs Ecuador, at the Al Bayt stadium, located in Jor. This stadium cost around $700 million to build, and has a capacity of more than 60,000 spectators.
What time is the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to start at 5 PM (local time), two hours before the kick-off for the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. However, it’s expected that the ceremony will last 45 minutes. Here, check out the start time in your country:
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Monday)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM (WIB), 10:00 PM (WITA), 11:00 PM (WIT)
Iran: 5:30 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM (EST)/ 8:00 AM (CST)/ 7:00 AM (MST)
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET), 8:00 AM (CT), 7:00 AM (MT), 6:00 AM (PT)
Where to watch the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony in your country?
Argentina: Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Televisión Pública
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, La Une, Één, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, CRTV Sports, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: TSN1, RDS, TSN4, CTV App, RDS App, CTV, TSN App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, Sky HD, TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
France: Molotov, Free, TF1 Live, TF1, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA
India: Sports18, DD Sports, JioTV, Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Jio Cinema (live stream-free)
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Ireland: RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: Astro Go, TV Okey, RTM TV2 , Sukan RTM, Astro Arena 2, Unifi TV
Mexico: Las Estrellas, Sky HD, VIX+, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, Blim TV
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AIT National
Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1
Portugal: RTP 1, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, RTS 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Football, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL
South Korea: MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, UBC TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: fuboTV (free-trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App