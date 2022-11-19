Everything is set for the start of the biggest sporting event in the world. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will kick-off on Sunday (Nov. 20). Here, check out everything you need to know about the Opening Ceremony, and how and when to watch it in your country.

The event is surrounded by secrecy, as FIFA hasn’t confirmed which artists will be performing. However, we do know that BTS’ member Jung Kook will be there, as he confirmed through his social media, singing the song “Dreamers,” which was written for the tournament.

Colombian singer Maluma will also there. However, other singers such as Shakira, who has performed before in previous World Cups, and Dua Lipa shut down rumors that they were performing due to human rights concerns in the host country. If you want to check out all the possible outcomes in the tournament, you can do so in this 2022 World Cup simulator.

When is the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony?

The 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20th before the opening match between Qatar vs Ecuador, at the Al Bayt stadium, located in Jor. This stadium cost around $700 million to build, and has a capacity of more than 60,000 spectators.

What time is the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to start at 5 PM (local time), two hours before the kick-off for the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. However, it’s expected that the ceremony will last 45 minutes. Here, check out the start time in your country:

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Monday)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM (WIB), 10:00 PM (WITA), 11:00 PM (WIT)

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM (EST)/ 8:00 AM (CST)/ 7:00 AM (MST)

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET), 8:00 AM (CT), 7:00 AM (MT), 6:00 AM (PT)

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony in your country?

Argentina: Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Televisión Pública

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, La Une, Één, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, CRTV Sports, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: TSN1, RDS, TSN4, CTV App, RDS App, CTV, TSN App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, Sky HD, TUDN, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

France: Molotov, Free, TF1 Live, TF1, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: Sports18, DD Sports, JioTV, Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Jio Cinema (live stream-free)

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Ireland: RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: Astro Go, TV Okey, RTM TV2 , Sukan RTM, Astro Arena 2, Unifi TV

Mexico: Las Estrellas, Sky HD, VIX+, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca 7, Blim TV

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO 1, NPO Start, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AIT National

Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1

Portugal: RTP 1, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, RTS 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 1, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Football, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL

South Korea: MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, UBC TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: fuboTV (free-trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Sling, FOX Sports App



