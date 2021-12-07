Robert Lewandowski may not have won the 2021 Ballon d'Or but many people, including Lionel Messi, believe he should have received it by now. The Bayern striker, however, seemed to take a subtle shot at the Argentine recently, so he spoke up to set the record straight.

It's been more than a week since the long-awaited 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony took place but their results continue making noise in world soccer. If not, just look at Robert Lewandowski's reaction to Lionel Messi winning the award.

This year's event may have been the most evenly matched in recent times, with a number of leaks going viral on social media as the soccer community was eager to know who'd get the upper hand this time. In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic but many people believe the Bayern Munich striker would have won should the ceremony had taken place.

Even Messi has said in his speech after receiving his seventh Ballon d'Or that the Pole forward deserved to have won the award by now and that France Football should eventually recognize it. But Lewandowski shocked everyone by suggesting that Messi's words were not sincere. But shortly after, he set the record straight.

Ballon d'Or: Lewandowski clears the air on his comments on Lionel Messi

In an interview with Pole TV show Moc Futbolu of Kanale Sportowym, Lewandowski said he'd like the PSG star's praise to be honest and not just "empty words," a reaction that made big headlines.

After seeing how fast his controversial statement was spreading all over the media, Lewandowski tried to clarify his comments. "There's a misunderstanding," he said, according to Marca. "I have never said Messi's words were not sincere, on the contrary.

"His speech at the event in Paris, in which he said that, in his opinion, I deserved the 2020 Ballon d'Or touched me and made me really happy. I just wanted to express that, of course, I would be really happy if Messi's words were heard. I respect and appreciate Lionel Messi despite any decision and once again congratulate him on winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or."

Well, his latest comments make more sense. Taking a shot at Messi, who has only heaped praise on him in front of everybody in the Ballon d'Or gala, seemed a bit unfair. Of course, he might be unhappy with the results, but Messi has nothing to do with the votes.