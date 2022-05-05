Jesse Lingard has decided to leave Manchester United at the end of the season because he feels he has been mistreated over the previous year. Here, check out the four possible future destinations for the English playmaker.

Even if Erik ten Hag attempts to talk Jesse Lingard out of leaving Manchester United when his contract ends this summer, the player is set on leaving. According to sources close to the player, Lingard's decision to leave the club where he grew up has been based on the reported lack of respect they have shown to him.

It's been a frustrating season for the playmaker, who has started only two Premier League games and was angry when manager Ralf Rangnick didn't bring him on as a substitute during United's 3-0 victory over Brentford on Monday. It would have been his last appearance at Old Trafford.

In order to be considered for a place in Gareth Southgate's England team for the next World Cup in Qatar, the 29-year-old English striker must find a new club before the conclusion of the current season. The fact that he had some success at West Ham may make him want a more competitive challenge, as per ESPN. Take a look at some of his four possible future destinations.

Newcastle

When the Red Devils sought a loan fee of £2.5 million and a bonus of £12.5 million if Newcastle remained in the Premier League, Eddie Howe's team dropped out of an agreement to sign Lingard in January. The Magpies have now reignited their interest, but they face a tougher battle as the 29-year-old has plenty of fans throughout Europe.

Milan or Juventus

Juventus and Milan are said to be the frontrunners in the pursuit of his services. Lingard has plenty of suitors in the Premier League, as per ESPN, but the two Italian Serie A sides are in the pole position in the battle to lure him for free. Both clubs have shown an interest, but they will have to overcome both English and international competition to do so.

Paris Saint-Germain

Several offensive players will leave PSG this summer, as is the case with Mauro Icardi, and Angel di María. There is Kylian Mbappe who has not yet signed a new deal and could leave on a free transfer, so the need to add more attacking players is evident. Among the other clubs, the Parisians have also set their eyes on the England international, Foot Mercato suggests.