Aston Villa and Arsenal will clash off on Saturday at Villa Park in the 24th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Aston Villa will meet with Arsenal at Villa Park on the Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 56th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 30 games so far; Aston Villa have celebrated a victory 11 times to this day, and the remaining 14 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 31, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 Arsenal win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Philippines: 8:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: VillaTV

Ireland: BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO