Aston Villa will meet with Arsenal at Villa Park on the Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 56th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 30 games so far; Aston Villa have celebrated a victory 11 times to this day, and the remaining 14 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 31, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 Arsenal win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 8:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: VillaTV
Ireland: BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO