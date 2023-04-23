Atalanta will play against AS Roma this Monday, April 24 in what will be the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After a court revoked the ruling of January 20 of this year, by which 15 points were taken from Juventus, they were returned to the "Vecchia Signora", something that made it quite difficult for the teams that fight for those positions.
One of them is precisely AS Roma, who are now in 4th place, closely followed by Inter and Milan, so they need a win to keep their position. They will not have it easy, since their rivals will be Atalanta, who are fighting for qualification to the Europa League while being 4 points behind Milan, for now the last qualified.
Atalanta vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (April 25)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 25)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (April 25)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 25)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 25)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 25)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 25)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 25)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Atalanta vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximum 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Zoom
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network