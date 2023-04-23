Atalanta will receive AS Roma for the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atalanta will play against AS Roma this Monday, April 24 in what will be the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After a court revoked the ruling of January 20 of this year, by which 15 points were taken from Juventus, they were returned to the "Vecchia Signora", something that made it quite difficult for the teams that fight for those positions.

One of them is precisely AS Roma, who are now in 4th place, closely followed by Inter and Milan, so they need a win to keep their position. They will not have it easy, since their rivals will be Atalanta, who are fighting for qualification to the Europa League while being 4 points behind Milan, for now the last qualified.

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 25)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 25)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 25)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 25)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 25)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 25)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 25)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 25)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Atalanta vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximum 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Zoom

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network

