Athletic Bilbao will receive Barcelona in a game valid for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will visit Athletic Bilbao this Sunday, March 12 in what will be the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona online free on FuboTV]

With the elimination of the Europa League, Barcelona already have a clear idea of what the objectives of the season will be: local competitions, and especially La Liga. There they are leaders with great comfort over the rest of the teams, and everything seems to be on track for them to be the new champions.

Although their immediate pursuers, Real Madrid, won; the difference is still 6 points and of course if they win they could go up to 9. Their rivals will be Athletic Bilbao, who are fighting for the last place in qualifying for international cups, so getting even one point would be very important.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 13)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 13)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 13)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 13)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 13)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 13)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 13)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 13)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 13)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN3

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

