Barcelona will visit Athletic Bilbao this Sunday, March 12 in what will be the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
With the elimination of the Europa League, Barcelona already have a clear idea of what the objectives of the season will be: local competitions, and especially La Liga. There they are leaders with great comfort over the rest of the teams, and everything seems to be on track for them to be the new champions.
Although their immediate pursuers, Real Madrid, won; the difference is still 6 points and of course if they win they could go up to 9. Their rivals will be Athletic Bilbao, who are fighting for the last place in qualifying for international cups, so getting even one point would be very important.
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 13)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 13)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 13)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 13)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 13)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 13)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 13)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 13)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 13)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+, TSN3
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports