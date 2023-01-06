Atletico Madrid will play against Barcelona in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will face each other in what will be the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be the most interesting game of La Liga Matchday 16. Two of the best teams in the tournament face each other in a duel that promises to be of great interest. On the one hand there will be the locals, who so far have not had a good season, are soon out of international competitions, so they bet everything on the local tournament.

On the other hand, there will be one of the leaders together with Real Madrid who has this 2022/2023 La Liga, Barcelona. After drawing in the derby against Espanyol, the "Cules" seek to recover and return to the highest standings, although of course for this they must beat the tough Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid 's probable lineup

Sergio Reguilon and Mario Hermoso are doubts for this game. Savic's return could also take place. For the rest, the team would be almost the same that played against Real Oviedo.

Atletico Madrid’s possible lineup: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Gimenez; Llorente, Kondogbia, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata

Barcelona 's probable lineup

Barcelona does not have injured players in this game, but they will not have Lewandowski or Jordi Alba due to suspension. Ferran Torres would enter for the Pole, while Jules Kounde would be the right back.

Barcelona 's possible lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, F Torres, Fati.

