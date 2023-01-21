Barcelona and Getafe will clash off on Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou in the 18th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts.

Barcelona will receive Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Sunday, January 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 35th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 24 games so far; Getafe CF have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 15, 2022, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless draw during the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN2, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN3

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 9

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+

Sweden: Sportkanalen, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 13, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes