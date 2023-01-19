Who is Lucas Roman? And why did Barcelona spend, for them, a bargain basement transfer fee on a talent from Argentina that plays in the lower divisions? The truth is the young Roman has dominated at Ferro for his young age and has already played for the Argentina U-20 sides.

Roman leaves Argentina with 3 goals in 27 league games, yes for a team playing in second division of Argentina, many pundits in Argentina have stated that Roman is a player that somehow fell through the cracks of the scouting networks of the top sides of Argentine football.

Born in Buenos Aires, “Pocho” as he is known can play on the right or middle part of the midfield and has excellent technical talents as well as fluid passing abilities. The 18-year-old will not suit up for the first side but rather play for Barça B to get accustomed to European soccer.

Lucas Roman has €400m release clause at Barcelona

According to RMC Sport, the 18–year-old Argentine “jewel” has a €400m release clause in his contract which will run until 2026. Roman has great dribbling abilities and pace, something that was highlighted given the raspy nature of the Argentine second division where teams kick more than pass.

Roman is left footed despite playing on the right and has great ability to cut inside, he has been praised for his high competitive mentality and professionalism for such an early age. Roman turned pro in 2021.

