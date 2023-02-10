Bayern will face Bochum at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, February 11, 2023/ Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 72nd league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 47 games so far; VfL Bochum have celebrated nine times to this day, and 15 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2022, when Bayern cruised past Bochum with a 7-0 win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Bayern vs Bochum: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:30 AM
Australia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 4:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 2:30 PM
Greece: 4:30 PM
India: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 9:30 AM
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:30 PM
Norway: 3:30 PM
Philippines: 10:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 10:30 PM
South Africa: 4:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Bayern vs Bochum: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet East
Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports 2, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: ESPN+