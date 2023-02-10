Bayern and Bochum will clash off on Saturday at Allianz Arena in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

This will be their 72nd league meeting.

This will be their 72nd league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 47 games so far; VfL Bochum have celebrated nine times to this day, and 15 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2022, when Bayern cruised past Bochum with a 7-0 win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Bochum: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 AM

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Philippines: 10:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 10:30 PM

South Africa: 4:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Bochum: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet East

Croatia: Sportklub 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: ESPN+