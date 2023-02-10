Bournemouth will face Newcastle for the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Bournemouth will play against Newcastle this Saturday, February 11 at the Vitality Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Leeds United online free in the US]

It will undoubtedly be a duel of opposites. On the one hand there will be the locals, who for the moment remain in the relegation zone and of course need to obtain points to get out of there. The difference with West Ham, the last ones that are being saved, is only 2 points, so they must do everything possible to overcome them.

However, they do not have an easy game since their rivals will be Newcastle, a team that this season is preparing to fight for important things. Not only are they finalists in the Carabao Cup, but they are also in the UEFA Champions League position and of course they want to continue their winning streak.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (February 12)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 12)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 12)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 12)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Bournemouth vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSE, NBC

