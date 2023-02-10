Bournemouth will play against Newcastle this Saturday, February 11 at the Vitality Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will undoubtedly be a duel of opposites. On the one hand there will be the locals, who for the moment remain in the relegation zone and of course need to obtain points to get out of there. The difference with West Ham, the last ones that are being saved, is only 2 points, so they must do everything possible to overcome them.
However, they do not have an easy game since their rivals will be Newcastle, a team that this season is preparing to fight for important things. Not only are they finalists in the Carabao Cup, but they are also in the UEFA Champions League position and of course they want to continue their winning streak.
Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (February 12)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 12)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 12)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 12)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 12)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 12)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Bournemouth vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSE, NBC